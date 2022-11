Not Available

While her middle class, socialist family is falling apart around her, Berina, a young artist, tries to cope both with her awakening sexuality and her mother Jasna's imminent death. Her father cannot accept the fact that life is already happening without his wife. Her younger sister Luna cannot or does not want to grow up. For everybody's sake, Berina wants to save her mother's life and her family the only way she can - through art, and through magic.