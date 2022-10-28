With or Without You

Not Available

Back in the days, Choi Maggi an old lady accepted Kim Chunhee as her husband’s second wife to continue the family tree as she has lost her two sons in the past due to measles and typhoon. This story is more dramatic than any drama because even after the death of their husband they live together. The director does a good job in expressing the lives of these two old ladies without any exaggeration. The daily life and relationship of the two ladies eating, washing and working is described in a very detailed script. Through this film you will feel the eager echo of the proposition of life that exceeds the standard of happiness and misfortune. (KIM Youngjin)