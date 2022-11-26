Not Available

This is followed by Mroué’s video With Soul With Blood (2003-2006), in which the artist ruminates about being part of a crowd while struggling to remain an individual during one of the demonstrations following the still-unsolved 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri. Hariri’s car-bomb killing lead to huge pro- and anti-Syria rallies in Beirut, which triggered the fall of the government and the withdrawal of the Syrian military. Today, the civil war in Syria has spilled over to Lebanon, and there is a massive influx of Syrian refugees in the country, making up nearly one seventh of the population.