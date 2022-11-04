With the Assistance of 'Shep'

Not Available

Ruth, a very nice young girl, is under the guardianship of her Aunt Jane, a straight-laced spinster. Ruth is in love with a young man, and every time her aunt catches her in his company she orders her home to play the piano. No sooner has the aunt left the room when Ruth runs out to her lover, leaving "Shep," their faithful dog, playing the piano. Edward is ordered out of the house, but "Shep" takes a note to him from Ruth, and returns with one, fixing a meeting place. "Shep," seeing no one in the room but the aunt, hides the note in the waste paper basket until Ruth comes. Because Ruth tears up the note without letting her see it, the aunt locks her in the woodshed. When the aunt brings Ruth her supper, she leaves the door open and Ruth, seizing the opportunity, rims away, while "Shep" slams the door, locking in the aunt. She manages to get out just in time to see a fast receding automobile, with the lovers and "Shep" in it.