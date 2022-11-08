With the Enemy's Help

Not Available

A discouraged prospector is about to give up his search when he hears his two little children praying, "Please, God, help papa find gold." Their faith gives him new hope and their prayer is efficacious, for he does find it and so stakes the claim, intending to register it at his earliest opportunity. Meanwhile "Faro Kate" and her gambler husband ride by the claim and jump it, the husband urging Kate to go to the Claim Office and register it. When the prospector returns to his "diggings" he finds the gambler in possession and in a struggle the prospector falls and is hurt. The prospector's wife, arriving at the claim, realizes she must win the race to the Claim Office.