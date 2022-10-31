With the Next Dance, Everything Becomes Different

Not Available

Leo is a dance instructor conqueror who wins the heart of all students. One day, his boss, dissatisfied with the attitude of the teacher decides to give a lesson to Leo and sends him away. After losing his job and be unable to pay its debts, his only chance is to teach at a school dance that only selects older women to teach. Desperate, Leo asks for help to a friend and makeup artist becomes "Leonore" to get the job. There, he meets Sandra, a sweet single mom who is secretly in love with Marco, an instructor hunky not notice its presence. By figuring out how Sandra is good dancer, Leo decides to be your partner in a competition, where he finally understands the true feelings he has for her.