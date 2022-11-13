With This Ring

Not Available

Filmed over the course of six years, from the jungles of south India to the highlands of northeastern Manipur, from the bustle of China to the beaches of Barbados, this visually lush documentary follows three boxers on the Indian women's national boxing team. Mary, Chhoto and Sarita rise to the top of their game and eventually strive for their ultimate goal: a spot at the Olympics. They have also been fighting against centuries of tradition in a country where women are expected to be sweet and docile. This epic story lets you step into the ring with the 40-strong team and follow their meteoric climb.