Filmed on location in Melbourne this is a tale of justice and revenge when two cops decide that the court system has failed and it is now up to them to take the law into their own hands. Cast includes Ian Scott, Elizabeth Huntley, Jan Friedl, James Clayden, John Howard, Stephen Cummins, Barry Dickins, Joe Dolce, Nigel Buesst, Neil Gladwin. Music by Chris Knowles, Stephen Cummins, Ollie Olsen. Director of photography, Laurie McInnes.