With what shall I wash it

An animated short film in which the images blend with humor and originality. Sixteenth-century music sung brings an emotional dimension, which makes this short with a touch of brilliant production in gay cinematography. The short film won the TEDDY AWARD for short films at the 54th International Film Festival in Berlin in 2004. Day break in the red-light district of a Spanish town. Someone who earns their living in these parts makes their way home, sits down in front of the mirror and begins to remove their make-up. As they do so, they reflect on the events of the night to the strains of a song from the Middle Ages entitled "¿Con qué la lavaré?", a lament about single women which was once sung in four-part harmony. A celluloid tribute to homosexual artistes of the late 1970s, just after Franco's dictatorship.