Not Available

During his studies in Mexico, singer and tv-host Joris Linssen was enchanted by the sounds of the mariachi. He returns to Mexico to serenade his two big idols: Armando Manzanero and José Alfredo Jiménez. A road movie about passion for music, ambition, confidence and friendship. Joris Linssen & Caramba take their Dutch mariachi back to their roots and try to find out whether the Mexicans appreciate their music.