"Within" is a drama about Jacob, a hopeless Detroit romantic looking for love in the digital era. After miserable dates, he looks for life's meaning through a series of philosophical readings on synchronicity. But Jacob can't seem to get anything right. His life goes on a downward spiral that includes being disconnected from society and even family, being trapped at his dead end job at a coney island, and failing to find the right woman. Eventually Jacob has a brief encounter with a stranger visiting Detroit who can ultimately allow Jacob to discover a renewed purpose to his life.