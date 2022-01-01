Within Temptation: Elements

Not Available

On 9 May 2012, the band officially announced special a concert entitled "Elements" at the Sportpaleis, in Antwerp, in celebration of their 15 year anniversary. Il Novecentro Orchestra accompanied the band among other special guests, including ex-band members and former Orphanage vocalist George Oosthoek. The show was sold out with fans from over 50 reported countries in attendance. No plans for a video album were in mind at the time, and as the band disliked the final result, they moved forward on the next album tour. As Hydra was released, the band decided to record a live album featuring a concert and announced via their facebook account that they were going to record the concert in Amsterdam at the same evening for a later release.