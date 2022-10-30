Within Temptation: Live at Graspop 2013

Not Available

The Dutch symphonic metal ensemble Within Temptation started out in 1996, the year of the first edition of Graspop Metal Meeting. The band has matured tremendously since then and today they are one of the biggest crowd draws on the metal scene. Last November they celebrated their 15th birthday with a sold-out show in the Sportpaleis in Antwerp. Not surprising, really, considering the special bond they’ve developed with our country, but Within Temptation is obviously very popular all across Europe as well as in North and South America. True to their roots, the ever-likeable Dutchmen were more than happy to make another appearance at GMM and we’re certainly looking forward to having them.