Live recording of Within Temptation on the 'Main square festival' in Arras, France. 1) Mother Maiden (Short Movie) 2) Shot in the Dark 3) In the Middle of the Night 4) Faster 5) What Have You Done 6) Fire and Ice 7) Ice Queen 8) Where Is the Edge 9) Iron 10) Stand My Ground 11) Sinéad (Short Movie) 12) Sinéad 13) Mother Earth