Within Temptation: The Silent Force Tour

Within Temptation's tour DVD in support of their album, "The Silent Force." The Silent Force Tour is a double DVD which was released on November 18, 2005. In addition to the standard double DVD release, the deluxe edition includes a bonus CD. The main concert features the band playing at the Java-eiland, Amsterdam. Three songs that were performed at the concert were not included on the release ("Somewhere", "Enter" and "Running Up that Hill"). The song "World of Make Believe" was also scheduled to be played, but keyboardist Martijn Spierenburg felt "unprepared" to play this song live. Live concert at the Java Island, Amsterdam,live videos from two European summer festivals (Helsinki, Finland, 2005 and Rock Werchter, Belgium, 2005) and the three music videos of off the album The Silent Force ("Stand My Ground", "Memories" and "Angels"). Disc 2 consists of Backstage footage, making of documentaries, Impressions and Interviews and extras.