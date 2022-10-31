Within Temptation: The Unforgiving

Not Available

This Film came with the Within Temptation Album "The Unforgiven" Special Edition An old woman speaks about taking a stand against evil, accompanied by a crescendo of violins. Who is she? Mother Maiden, a powerful psychic with the power to resurrect lost souls to atone for their sins. An accompanying video has been released to expand the mythology of the album “A Shot in the Dark” and “In the Middle of the Night” follow quickly, exuding the rich ambiance Within Temptation have managed to imbue their music with.