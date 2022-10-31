Within Temptation: The Videos

Not Available

Tracklist: 1 Stand My Ground 2 What Have You Done (US Version) 3 In And Out Of Love 4 The Howling 5 Ice Queen (Dutch Version) 6 The Dance 7 What Have You Done (2nd Version) 8 The Howling (Game Trailer) 9 Memories 10 Never-Ending Story 11 Running Up That Hill 12 Ice Queen (International Version) 13 Angels 14 Jillian 15 Frozen 16 All I Need 17 Forgiven 18 Utopia 19 What Have You Done (1-st Version) 20 Mother Earth 21 The Howling (Kherson 2008 Live) 22 Stand My Ground (Kherson 2008 Live) 23 Hand Of Sorrow (Kherson 2008 Live)