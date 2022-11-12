Within Temptation - Wacken 2019

Not Available

Robert Westerholt and Sharon Janny the Nobility founded the Symphonic Metal band. Privately, the Dutch are a couple and have two children. The single Ice Queen brought them platinum and gold and helped in 2002 to international breakthrough. Characteristic of the band was initially the high vocals of frontwoman Sharon. Stylistically, the band started in Gothic Metal. With new sound, fast guitar riffs and guitar solos, Within Temptation has become a successful rock band. Also this year the band will carry their fans along again.