Within the Woods of Undead County

The movie tells the story of Jocelyn, Ashm, Matt and Kelly, four characters very different from each other, that escaped into the woods after their county was hit with an unknown plague turning its residents into vicious creatures of the undead. This event forced the four characters to survive in the wilderness together in search of safety. However, in their attempt to find safe haven from this outbreak, they were followed into the woods by the creatures they were trying to escape.