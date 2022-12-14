With/In Vol I

Not Available

An anthology film set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting on iPhones during last year’s quarantine, a collective of talent chronicles 2020 pandemic life’s myriad challenges and simple pleasures through narrative shorts. Playing in With/In Vol. 1: Leap, directed by Sanaa Lathan, written by Margaret Nagle. With Sanaa Lathan, Lucy Punch. Coco & Gigi, directed and written by Rosie Perez. With Rosie Perez, Justina Machado. Mother, directed by Morgan Spector, Maya Singer, written by Maya Singer. With Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Maya Singer. Intersection, directed and written by Bart Freundlich. With Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Talia Balsam.