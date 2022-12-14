With/In Vol II

Not Available

An anthology film set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting on iPhones during last year’s quarantine, a collective of talent chronicles 2020 pandemic life’s myriad challenges and simple pleasures through narrative shorts. Playing in With/In Vol. 2: One Night Stand, directed by Griffin Dunne. I’m Listening, directed by Mickey Sumner. Neighborhood Watch, directed and written by Sam Nivola. Still Life, directed and written by Arliss Howard. Nuts, directed by Chris Cooper. 20 Questions, directed and written by Sebastian Gutierrez. Touching, directed and written by Julianne Nicholson, Jonathan Cake. In the Air, directed and written by Bill Camp, Silas Camp and Elizabeth Marvel. Shell Game, directed and written by Gina Gershon.