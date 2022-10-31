Not Available

Filmmaker Rachel Fleischer spent four years creating this extraordinary documentary that enters the lives of six homeless individuals in her hometown of Los Angeles. The film's subjects include families in temporary housing, a street performer who depends on banjo-playing for income, and a heroin-addicted man living in Skid Row - an area of the city that contains one of the largest homeless populations in the U.S. Intertwined with each tale is the story of Fleischer herself, as she attempts to walk the fine line between telling the stories of her subjects and helping those in need. As the film's intimate and powerful stories confront our preconceived notions regarding homelessness, Fleischer's journey unflinchingly reveals the challenges and triumphs that arise when we choose to help those without a home.