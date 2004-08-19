2004

Without a Paddle

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 19th, 2004

Studio

De Line Pictures

Three friends, whose lives have been drifting apart, reunite for the funeral of a fourth childhood friend. When looking through their childhood belongings, they discover a trunk which contained details on a quest their friend was attempting. It revealed that he was hot on the trail of the $200,000 that went missing with airplane hijacker D.B. Cooper in 1971. They decide to continue his journey, but do not understand the dangers they will soon encounter.

Cast

Seth GreenDan Mott
Matthew LillardJerry Conlaine
Dax ShepardTom Marshall
Antony StarrBilly Newwood
Andrew HamptonYoung Jerry
Jarred RumboldYoung Dan

