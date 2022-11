Not Available

The true incident of the German U-Boat which torpedoed an Argentine ship to make Argentina declare war on the Allies. The film was not as successful as Cristiani's previous film, The Apostle from 1917, since Without a Trace was confiscated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by order of President Hipólito Yrigoyen and purportedly destroyed. It is unknown if any copies of the film exist, and it is currently considered a lost film.