Without GMO

Not Available

Young woman’s husband died tragically. From possible kinds of burial she chooses cremation. The woman is late for a funeral… One of the crematorium workers has already received her husband ashes and is grinding them in a crusher. Then he carefully puts the package into the urn and sifts ashes there. But not all of them. He leaves a handful and sifts it into the rolling bin prepared beforehand... When the bin is full, the crematorium worker takes it home ... At his balcony, he grows tomatoes which need fertilizer. When the crematorium worker sells them, he assures customers that his product is ecologically clean.