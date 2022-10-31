Without Her

Not Available

Jorge Colon's SIN ELLA shows us how much a family member can guide the values and lives of the others, even when absent. Set in present-day Mexico City, the story follows Gastón (Luis Roberto Guzmán, in a striking performance different from his action-man TV roles), a successful TV producer who has to learn how to be a good dad for his teenage daughter and younger son after an accident, which challenges the family not only to cope with the pain of the tragedy but also to improve their lives. With outstanding performances by all cast members and an attractive soundtrack, this drama and its dose of magical realism are bound to make its audience reconsider what family truly means.