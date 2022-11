Not Available

Andrew, after having gone through a maniacal crisis that made him believe he committed a series of homicides, seems to be totally recovered and his psychiatrist discharges him. He goes back to his job as a company executive, where he is greeted by his secretary and lover Terry (Sandra Ring). Everything seems to be going well until, one day, Andrew discovers that Terry is cheating on him. A captivating plot with some totally unforgettable sex scenes, that are without limits!