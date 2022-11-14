Not Available

In 1991 a Hollywood movie "Not Without My Daughter" based on Betty Mahmoody's book told a horrible story of a woman fighting to take her daughter to the States from Iran against the will of a violent Iranian husband. For years nobody cared about the father's side of the story. According to Dr. Mahmoody, Betty's story was packed with lies but who would Mahtob believe? Dr. Mahmoody wants to meet his daughter Mahtob once again after 16 years. Mahtob is now 21 years old and can decide for herself but does she want to meet her father?