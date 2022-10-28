Without Wings

Not Available

'Sin Alas' follows the tumultuous life and love of Cuban writer Luis Vargas as he chooses the excitement and possibilities of the revolution over the wealth of his dysfunctional family. His passion for a beautiful young ballerina, married to an important military leader, sends both of their lives spinning out of control. Luis must make his way through warren of Centro Havana, a city held hostage in time by an ideology, on a journey to come to terms with lost love and the mistakes of his youth.