1985

Witness

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 1985

Studio

Paramount

A sheltered Amish child is the sole witness of a brutal murder in a restroom at a Philadelphia train station, and he must be protected. The assignment falls to a taciturn detective who goes undercover in a Pennsylvania Dutch community. On the farm, he slowly assimilates despite his urban grit and forges a romantic bond with the child's beautiful mother.

Cast

Harrison FordDet. Capt. John Book
Kelly McGillisRachel Lapp
Josef SommerChief Paul Schaeffer
Lukas HaasSamuel Lapp
Jan RubesEli Lapp
Alexander GodunovDaniel Hochleitner

View Full Cast >

Images