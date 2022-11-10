A sheltered Amish child is the sole witness of a brutal murder in a restroom at a Philadelphia train station, and he must be protected. The assignment falls to a taciturn detective who goes undercover in a Pennsylvania Dutch community. On the farm, he slowly assimilates despite his urban grit and forges a romantic bond with the child's beautiful mother.
|Harrison Ford
|Det. Capt. John Book
|Kelly McGillis
|Rachel Lapp
|Josef Sommer
|Chief Paul Schaeffer
|Lukas Haas
|Samuel Lapp
|Jan Rubes
|Eli Lapp
|Alexander Godunov
|Daniel Hochleitner
