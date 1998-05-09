Witness To The Mob

Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano was mafiosi. He started out as a soldier, but his talent for murder, including the slayings of his best friends, his wife's brother and his own boss, Paul Castellano, saw him rise to under-boss in the Gambino crime family. However, betrayals within the family saw him break the code of silence and became the highest ranking member of the mob to turn into a rat - 'a rat in a suit,- assisting the government to finally put away the Teflon Don, John Gotti.
|Tom Sizemore
|John Gotti
|Debi Mazar
|Deborah Gravan
|Abe Vigoda
|Paul Castellano
|Philip Baker Hall
|Toddo Aurello
|Adam J. Roth
|The sign painter
|Frank Vincent
|Frankie DeCicco
