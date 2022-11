Not Available

For decades, the film reels were thought to be lost. They showed interviews with witnesses to the final days of Adolf Hitler. Now, for the first time, these exclusive interviews can be shown featuring: Hitler’s secretary Traudl Junge, his driver Erich Kempka, the one-time youth leader Artur Axmann and a sister of Eva Braun. They tell of their time inside the bunker and the dictator’s suicide.