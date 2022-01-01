1993

Wittgenstein

  • Drama
  • History

September 16th, 1993

Studio

British Film Institute

A dramatization, in modern theatrical style, of the life and thought of the Viennese-born, Cambridge-educated philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein (1889-1951), whose principal interest was the nature and limits of language. A series of sketches depict the unfolding of his life from boyhood, through the era of the first World War, to his eventual Cambridge professorship and association with Bertrand Russell and John Maynard Keynes. The emphasis in these sketches is on the exposition of the ideas of Wittgenstein, a homosexual, and an intuitive, moody, proud, and perfectionistic thinker generally regarded as a genius.

Cast

Michael GoughBetrand Russell
Tilda SwintonLady Ottoline Morrell
Kevin CollinsJohnny
Nabil ShabanMartian
Sally DexterHermine Wittgenstein
Lynn SeymourLydia Lopokova

