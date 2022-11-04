Witty Kitty

Not Available

Two alley cats craving food decide to pull "the old raffle game". They enlist Doc to enter their raffle drawing (one) name out of a fish bowl. Being the only contestant, he naturally wins and is told his prize is a roast turkey and is given the whereabouts of the prize. Unfortunately, the turkey is in a refrigerator guarded by watchdog Cecil. Doc invents a number of ways to get past Cecil (sawing a hole around the fridge from the basement, feeding Cecil knockout drops, trying to catapult the fridge out of the kitchen), finally putting roller skates on Cecil enabling him to make off with the turkey. But he hasn't quite won yet...