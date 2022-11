Not Available

Matwetwe (Wizard) is a coming of age adventure following Lefa and Papi, best friends and recent high school graduates, on the hustle of their young lives. Over the course of one action packed New Year's Eve in the iconic township of Atteridgeville, the boys try to score a huge deal, dodge a king pin gangster and his violent minions, get the girl and ultimately save their lives in this hilarious and sometimes very serious escapade.