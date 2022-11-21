Wizard from Mutanj

Not Available

It was once an Ivo the Tzar, born on the slopes of the picturesque but crisp mountains Rudnik in Serbia. Ivo dreamed of great dreams for which there is usually no place in the Balkan towns, let alone in the farmer’s countryside. The fate, however, made sure that Ivo made his Hollywood in his village Mutanj. If you think that magic realism is possible only in art, you are mistaken. Meet Ivo the Tzar and the only village with red carpet on the Balkans! The reality in there is fantastic!