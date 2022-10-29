Not Available

In this comedy, two filmmakers set out to make a documentary about the long out of date online game Wizard’s Way and one of its biggest fans, Julian. Julian and his flatmate Barry seem ill equipped to deal with world at large or the machinations of the filmmakers but when the servers for the game are turned off they are left with no choice but to make tentative steps into reality. Made for peanuts by three friends from Manchester, Wizard’s Way proves that a good idea, smart writing, and appealing characters are much more crucial to a film’s success than financial or technological resources.