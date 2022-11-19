Wizard's Curse

Not Available

Lam Ching Ying is a Taoist wizard who goes to Thailand to help defeat a pair of black magic criminals (Billy Chow and Tsui Man Wah) using huge Taoist charms and good, old-fashioned blood of a black dog. Afterwards, "a fiendish wizard steals the bodies of the two criminals. He anoints them with the sperm of 99 satyrs and the blood collected from the menstrual flow of 99 bitches. The result is the merging of the two bodies into one ultra-powerful, bisexual creature known as the Terrific Vampire. This lustful monster gains knowledge and strength by killing and devouring the brains of victims (the first casualties are the wizard and his assistants).