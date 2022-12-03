Wizards of the PCT

Not Available

Follow the members of Team Bad Wizard as they attempt to hike from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail through California, Oregon, and Washington. Walking 2600 miles through deserts, fires, snow and rain, the Wizards combine all of the blister-popping, dirty, salt-encrusted misery of five and a half months of hiking with the joys of nature, friendship, and far more dancing than you would expect in a trail documentary. About 300 people attempt to 'thru-hike' the PCT every year. The Wizards not only succeed -- they have fun doing it.