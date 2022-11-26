Wo de xinkuan nuyou

Not Available

With the development of science and technology, the learning intelligent emotional robot Doudou came out. Yang Dong, a famous and successful person in the Northeast, who was known as a young Buddha in the northeast when he was young, took care of his fiancee Ning Ning, who had become a vegetative due to an accident, for five years. Yang Dong, whose life is set in stone, meets the robot Doudou. One stone stirred up thousands of waves, and Yang Dong's life ushered in variables due to the appearance of Doudou.