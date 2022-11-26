Not Available

Wo ich wohne. Ein Film für Ilse Aichinger

    Stillness, observing and the absurd are the secrets behind Ilse Aichinger’s poetry, as brought to life in the film WHERE I LIVE. Figures from stories come to life in a house, whose stories sink in upon themselves. Also, never before shown Super-8 footage shot by Aichinger, inspires awe at our ability to find ourselves, as well as the ways in which we find ourselves. Taking a sensuous approach, the film engages with Ilse Aichinger’s work, which stands out in the 20th century for its singularity whilst remaining timeless in its existential dimension.

