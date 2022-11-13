Woe to the Young

Not Available

Two rich old friends, Andreas and Agisilaos are in love with young Rita. Andreas believes that youth and not money drive the word. He sells his soul to the devil, becomes young and flirts Rita. However, in the end it is Agisilaos that wins, as both the girl and her mother, chose him because he is rich. The film ends as Andreas wakes up to discover that he is old and nothing from what he dreamed has happened. He understands that youth alone is not enough and decides to give a dowry to lovely Rita so that she can marry the one she loves.