When he's framed for murder by Seth Damodardas, Radheyshyam gives his daughter Hasina to be raised by Gypsies. Years later, he must protect her again when she falls for Harish, making her a rival to Seth's daughter, who also likes the young man. When Radheyshyam discovers that Seth is planning to kill Hasina, he's faced with a threefold challenge: save his daughter, secure her happiness, and expose Seth's past and present evil deeds.