Registration of the Wolf Alice concert on the 26th of September 2014 in The Roundhouse, London, during the iTunes Festival 2014. Setlist: 1. Your Love's Whore | 2. Storms | 3. Moaning Lisa Smile | 4. She | 5. Blush | 6. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover) | 7. Giant Peach | 8. Bros | 9. Fluffy