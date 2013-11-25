2013

Wolf Children

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 2013

Studio

Studio Chizu

Hana, a nineteen-year-old college student, falls in love with a man only for him to reveal his secret; he is a Wolf Man. Eventually the couple bear two children together; a son and daughter they name Ame and Yuki who both inherit the ability to transform into wolves from their father. When the man Hana fell in love with suddenly dies, she makes the decision to move to a rural town isolated from society to continue raising the children in protection.

Cast

Aoi MiyazakiHana (voice)
Takao OsawaWolf Man (voice)
Haru KurokiYuki (voice)
Yukito NishiiAme (voice)
Momoka OhnoYoung Yuki (voice)
Amon KabeYoung Ame (voice)

