A contest has been held around the world for a job including a job in multiple Great Wolf Lodge's for an unknown reason. It has been cut down to eight finalists. The recruitment leader, Ty Whiteman, will choose four finalists to become Wolf Guardians. In time they realize that the interactive game, MagiQuest is real. The evil villains in it will try to destroy every Great Wolf Lodge in the world from log to log. Can the four kids stop them?