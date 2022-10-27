Not Available

Wolf Hall

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    England in the 1520s is a heartbeat from disaster. If the King dies without a male heir, the country could be destroyed by civil war. Henry VIII wants to annul his marriage of twenty years and marry Anne Boleyn. The Pope and most of Europe oppose him. Into this impass steps Thomas Cromwell: a wholly original man, a charmer, and a bully, both idealist and opportunist, astute in reading people, and implacable in his ambition. But Henry is volatile: one day tender, one day murderous. Cromwell helps him break the opposition, but what will be the price of his triumph?

    Cast

    		Mark RylanceThomas Cromwell
    		Damian LewisHenry VIII
    		Claire FoyAnne Boleyn
    		Jonathan PryceCardinal Wolsey
    		Joanne WhalleyKatherine of Aragon
    		Mark GatissStephen Gardiner

