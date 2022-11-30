Wolf na sissi

Not Available

Debut feature film release from cutting-edge director Ono Daisuke, who works with the filmmaking team Tanoshii Jidai (Fun Era). Ono himself plays the boyfriend Tatsuo in this cynical depiction of a couple's love spat. Ayako (Neya Ryoka) belongs to a small theatre troupe, and she is drinking at a bar with her friend Miki (Mayanagi Minae). Then, her boyfriend Tatsuo (Ono), who she is on the verge of ditching, shows up uninvited. Socially inept Tetsuo ruins the mood, and he and punch-drunk Ayako proceed to vent their mutual discontent and hurl invectives at each other.