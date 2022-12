Not Available

A film-journey into the art of Wolfango, born in Bologna in 1926, "the greatest living Italian painter", as Eugenio Riccomini defined him, who first, in 1986, convinced him to exhibit his works. "Painting enters inside and speaks to the world; indeed, it speaks to the world". His production is based on this assumption, extraneous to contemporary artistic currents. The film is also a passionate chorus of those who have known and appreciated it in the last thirty years.