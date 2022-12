Not Available

Unsurpassed Mozartian Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic and a superb cast in an outstanding performance of Pierre Audi's fantastic, colourful production of Mozart's sublime 'singspiel'. The cast is led by the superb German Bass René Pape, who has made the role of the priest Sarastro his own, and the remarkable coloratura soprano Diana Damrau, who brings fire and accuracy to the vocal pyrotechnics of The Queen Of The Night.